SLC Fire warns of black ice on roads following winter storm, more snow expected

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews are warning of black ice on roads following a winter storm that hit northern Utah Tuesday night.

“Traffic Advisory Icy Roads: Reduce traveling speeds and stay alert, crews are responding to many incidents related to black ice in and around our city,” said a tweet from SLCFD. “Due to these incidents plan on delayed travel times.”

Utah Highway Patrol officials also warned Utahns to prepare their vehicles for winter as there is more snow forecast.

“There is more snow to come this week, please take it slow and prepare your vehicle,” the tweet said. “Always scan down the road and give yourself time and space to react.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday, ending 8 p.m. Thursday in the northern Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, said a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City. The advisory continues through 8 a.m. Friday for the Wasatch Back, Wasatch mountains, and Uintas. Utahns can expect three to six inches of snow in the valleys and eight to 12 inches in the mountains.

