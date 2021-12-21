SLC International Airport officials predict busy holiday travel season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City International Airport officials are predicting a busy holiday travel season.

“Plan ahead, allow plenty of time and practice patience are the travel tips Salt Lake City International Airport is offering passengers this holiday season to ensure a smooth experience from curb to gates,” according to an airport news release.

“SLC is expecting the busiest travel days to be Dec. 22, 23 and 24, and again on Jan. 2. Approximately 25,000 passengers are projected to depart from the airport on each of these days with additional passengers arriving at SLC as well.”

The following are a few reminders for passengers traveling this holiday season:

Scan the airline’s website or app to ensure the flight is on time and has not been delayed due to weather in Salt Lake City or at the connecting/final destination.

Reserve parking in advance for the parking garage or long-term/economy parking here.

Check-in electronically prior to leaving for SLC to expedite the process at the airport.

Arrive two hours prior to the scheduled boarding time for domestic flights and three hours for international flights.

Physically distance when possible, remember to wear a face mask and wash your hands.

When picking up passengers, SLC asks drivers to check the status of the incoming flight here. Drivers should remain in the airport’s Park and Wait lot until passengers are curbside and ready to be picked up.

“SLC’s Airport Ambassadors will be on hand to assist passengers with directions and to answer questions during the holiday travel season,” the news release said. “In addition, local musicians are scheduled to perform in the terminal and concourses on Friday, Dec. 24 to add a holiday touch to passenger travels. A handful of new restaurants have opened in the past few weeks — including Beechers, Coach, Pick Up Stix and White Horse — that passengers can enjoy.”