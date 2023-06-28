SLC mayor announces drone light shows to replace municipal fireworks celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has announced the City will launch its first-ever drone shows, replacing traditional fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day and Pioneer Day celebrations.

The Independence Day event is this Saturday, July 1.

The switch to a non-firework event comes as a proactive effort to combat the city’s high fire danger and to alleviate local air quality concerns which arise from traditional fireworks.

“As temperatures rise and fire danger increases, we must be conscientious of both our air quality and the potential for wildfires,” Mendenhall said. “The summer holiday shows are a mainstay for Salt Lakers and we’re excited about adapting to new technology which will provide a safe alternative for our residents and visitors.”

Salt Lake City recognizes the need for creative alternatives that capture the essence of celebration while prioritizing the well-being of its residents and surroundings, says a news release issued after Mendenhall’s announcement.

“The introduction of drone shows promises an unforgettable experience that combines technology, artistic expression, and community togetherness.”

The drone shows begin at about 10 p.m. The first, on Saturday, is at Jordan Park, at 1060 S. 900 West.

The July 24 show will be at Liberty Park, at 600 E. Harvey Milk Blvd.

Each show will last 10 to 15 minutes, and will feature “a display of lights, choreographed formations, and aerial acrobatics,” the Mayor’s Office statement says.



This Saturday’s show at Jordan park will feature food trucks, live music, and ample lawn seating. The main field area at Jordan Park will offer an unobstructed view.

On July 24th, Liberty Park will host a full day of celebrations, including the renowned Days of ’47 Parade, a marathon and the Uniting Communities Powwow. As the sun sets, spectators can position themselves at the top of the hill near the pond on the southeast side of the park or in the main east event area to view the show.

The drone shows are open and welcoming to all ages, with free admission for everyone. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and non-alcoholic beverages to enhance their experience and contribute to a sustainable event.