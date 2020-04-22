SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall announces section of 500 North to open for community recreation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a tweet Wednesday 500 North from Redwood Road to 800 West will be temporarily opened up to community recreation beginning Thursday.

“Drivers should avoid the street except to access homes or businesses,” the tweet said. “Get out and safely enjoy this additional open space!”

Opening the street for foot and bicycle traffic will make it easier to maintain six feet distance from others, the tweet said.

“Motorized access will be maintained for local traffic only, which includes residents who must use the street to access their homes or others accessing local businesses on the street,” the tweet said. “Signage and barricades notifying the public about these new street conditions will be installed Thursday.”

For your safety and the safety of those around you: