SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall enacts weeklong nighttime curfew

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced a new curfew for all of Salt Lake City beginning tonight, Monday, June 1, extending through Monday, June 8.

The curfew will begin each evening at 8 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. each morning, said a news release from the Mayor’s Office.

During the curfew, people are asked to stay off of public streets and sidewalks and out of parks and other public spaces, with some exceptions.

“The decision to continue a curfew here in Salt Lake City was not made lightly,” Mendenhall said. “But as we’ve seen throughout the country, the valid frustration many people feel continues to exhibit itself beyond the bounds of peaceful discourse. While Salt Lake City respects and understands the anger people legitimately feel, and welcomes the presence of peaceful protests, the safety of our city, our public safety officers, and our residents must come first.”

SLC Police Chief Mike Brown added: “It is with a heavy heart that we enact another curfew. I hope and pray it is the last, and that we can do the hard work of building a better city together.”

The mayor’s decision to establish the new curfew was arrived at in consultation with Brown and Governor Gary Herbert.

“The city prides itself on protecting the right of people to peaceably assemble and protest as one of the pillars of democracy,” the news release said. “All peaceful gatherings and protests are welcomed during non-curfew hours but attendees are urged to gather in small groups and take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

During the hours of curfew, people may not be on a public street or in any public place with the following exceptions: