SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall ends nighttime curfew in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has ended a nighttime curfew that was set to be in effect until Monday.

The curfew was set to be in place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

A tweet from Mendenhall Wednesday afternoon said: “Today I will be ending the curfew in Salt Lake City. After seeing the respect that protesters have largely shown for one another, police, and our city, I believe that Salt Lake City is once again proving itself to be a place of peace and progress.

“I want you to know that I see all of you out there doing your best not only to keep things peaceful, but also coming together across lines to communicate and connect. I don’t want this simmer of frustration to disappear, but I want to work together to direct it toward positivity and progress. Throughout cities and our nation, overt racism and implicit bias affects the ability of people of color to fairly access healthcare, education, our economy, the judicial system, food, childcare, and more opportunities than we can name.

“I’m committed to the work, and I know you are, too.”