SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlines options still available to assist homeowners, renters hurt by pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall outlined options available for Salt Lake City residents who need pandemic-related financial assistance to help them stay in their homes at a news conference Wednesday.

“Homeowners and renters in Utah and across the U.S. who suffered significant financial hardships due to the unexpected COVID-19 crises had been able to hit pause on mortgage and rent payments over the past year,” said a news release from the mayor’s office.

“Those protections end on June 30, meaning borrowers and renters who have fallen behind must restart or make-up full or partial payments.”

Mendenhall encouraged city residents to act quickly to find financial help before the moratoriums expire.

“The expiration of the federal moratorium does not mean that the need for housing support has ended — far from it,” Mendenall said. “Fortunately, the city and state still have rent and mortgage relief programs in place to help our residents remain in their homes, giving them needed stability as they get back on their feet.”

According to the U.S. Census, 34 percent of Utahns are at risk for mortgage foreclosure or eviction in the next two months. Four million households are at risk nationwide.

In the past year, Salt Lake City has prioritized housing assistance by committing more than $20 million from its General Fund, CARES Act, and American Rescue Plan Act funding from federal, county and state agencies to support crucial housing programs that lift individuals and families into better lives, the news release said.

In March, Salt Lake City partnered with NeighborWorks and the Community Development Corporation of Utah to pilot a city-backed Mortgage Assistance Program ahead of the expiration of eviction bans. The program was seeded with a $250,000 general fund allocation from the City Council.

Under the program, income-qualified Salt Lake City residents who can document a COVID-related financial hardship may be eligible for a grant or low-interest loan of up to $5,000 to cover housing costs.

So far, 29 Salt Lake City families have been helped, Mendenhall said.

“Mayor Mendenhall and Salt Lake City showed great foresight and leadership by launching this program before the moratoriums expired,” NeighborWorks CEO Maria Garciaz said. “We pride ourself on our ability to adapt to the diverse and changing needs of the community and we are fortunate to have a great partner in Salt Lake City in this effort.”

The following resources are available:

Salt Lake City Housing and Neighborhood Development

www.slc.gov/hand/

United Way Helpline

211utah.org, 2-1-1

Mortgage Assistance:

NeighborWorks

nwsaltlake.org, 801-539-1590

Community Development Corporation of Utah

www.cdcutah.org, 801-994-7222

Rent Assistance:

Utah Rent Relief

www.rentrelief.utah.gov