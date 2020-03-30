SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall says monitoring of all restricted parking eliminated

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced the elimination of parking fees and the waiving of some parking tickets during the coronavirus pandemic Monday.

Mendenhall said in a video on Twitter: “We have eliminated the monitoring of all restricted parking in Salt Lake City. Previously we had just stopped monitoring in time limited areas but now we are not monitoring at the paid meters either.

“So if you had a ticket issued at a paid meter in Salt Lake City since March 23 until today, you do not need to pay that ticket. This will last as long as this emergency declaration does.

“I want you to know that Salt Lake City is working around the clock to be as responsive, adaptive and innovative as we can as we go through this crisis together. We will get through this together. We are a resilient community and your social grace is moving mountains right now. Thank you for the ways that you are being kind and careful to take care of each other. Please, be well, keep that social distancing going and stay home as much as you can. Thanks, keep in touch and we’ll check in soon.”