SLC Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks out after George Floyd mural vandalized for 2nd time

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall has spoken out after a mural of George Floyd was vandalized for the second time over the weekend.

A black tar-like substance was thrown over the piece of art in the area of 800 S. 300 West sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

“I’m thankful to see Salt Lake City’s portrait of George Floyd restored,” Mendenhall tweeted Monday morning. “What happened to it is disgusting, intended to hurt and to cause fear. But SLC is not afraid. We’re going to keep moving forward in our pursuit of racial equity and rooting out systemic racism.

“To the person or persons responsible for vandalizing it: stop.”

The mural, which was first painted in early June by an artist who wishes to remain anonymous, has been defaced one time previously.

The mural now features six portraits, five of whom lost their lives here in Utah; Chad Breinholt, Darrien Hunt Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal, Bryan Pena Valencia and Dillon Taylor.