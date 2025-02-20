SLC Mayor Mendenhall names Brian Redd, head of Utah Corrections, as her choice for police chief

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 20, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Thursday announced her top choice for city police chief to replace the departing Chief Mike Brown, who ends his service on Feb. 28, reportedly at the mayor’s request.

Mendenhall’s pick is Brian Redd, Utah’s executive director of corrections since May of 2023. Before that, Redd worked as vice president at Goldman Sachs for nearly two years, and before that, he worked for more than 20 years at the Utah Department of Public Safety, retiring as chief of the State Bureau of Investigation, according to his online biography.

Mendenhall spoke highly of Redd.

“What Salt Lake City needs is someone, not only with proven leadership in public safety, deep understanding of the bureaucracies and relationships that exist here, frontline experience himself, but someone who knows Salt Lake City, who knows Utah and who can pick up the ball and run immediately,” she said at the news conference she called to announce Redd as her choice.

“I feel really grateful that Brian Redd was not only interested, but excited (about) this role. If he wouldn’t have been, we would have gone to a national search, but he was the only person that I wanted to talk to.”

To get the job, Redd will need to be approved by the Salt Lake City Council at a March 4 meeting.

Redd also spoke.

“I appreciate your confidence in me, and I look forward to serving alongside the amazing police officers and civilian staff in the Salt Lake City Police Department,” he said.

“It’s an honor to be back in Salt Lake City. I have lived in this community. I’ve worked here, both as a state law enforcement officer and as a private citizen. On a couple of occasions, I have served on nonprofit boards here, working to improve community safety and to help those who are struggling with complex challenges in their lives.

“I enjoy recreating here, and now I look forward to being here on a daily basis, serving residents of this amazing city. I want to thank Chief Brown for his service to Salt Lake City. He is an amazing professional and a friend. Thank you, Chief Brown, for your service.”

Redd said he and Mendenhall had discussed law enforcement goals and priorities for Salt Lake City.

“I do appreciate very much Mayor Mendenhall’s recent efforts around the comprehensive public safety plan that was outlined by her staff in the police department,” he said. “It highlights the necessity for working together with all stakeholders.

“I’m committed to doing this and bringing people together, to the best of my ability, and I’m committed to accountability for myself and results for the residents of the city.”

Redd said he understands it may take time to earn the trust and respect of officers and community members.

“And I will work tirelessly with the community as well, to be a good listener, to understand the issues, to build trust and serve in a manner that respects the values of this community. To all the police officers and civilian staff within the department, I look forward to serving alongside of you.”

Redd also thanked those he served with at the Department of Corrections and told inmates that he wishes them well.

“I wish you well on your journey back. It was an honor to serve you, and I hope the increased opportunities and mutual respect we were developing together will continue and benefit you.”

He also thanked Mendenhall “for this opportunity.”