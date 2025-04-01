SLC officials: Jordan River Parkway to close for improvements, to ‘disrupt illegal activity’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City officials announced Tuesday they will be closing the Jordan River Parkway Trail temporarily as part of a coordinated effort to address environmental concerts and to disrupt illegal activity.

The closed portion of the trail will be between Cottonwood Park and 700 North. Salt Lake City is temporarily closing a section of the Jordan River Parkway Trail between Cottonwood Park and 700 North.

The temporary closure, expected to last several months, is an effort to “reclaim and revitalize public spaces and make them safer from illegal activity,” said a released statement. “In recent months, this area has seen an increase in environmental harm and criminal behavior, prompting growing concern from community members, neighbors, and trail users.”

The project will displace the unsheltered community known to camp along parts of the Jordan River.

Salt Lake City Police Brian Chief Redd spoke at a Tuesday afternoon news conference by the Jordan River Parkway.

“This gives us as a police department an opportunity to advance public safety while restoring and revitalizing this area,” Redd said.

“We know there are vulnerable people who are experiencing homelessness, who are being exploited, and we will not let that stand. As we’ve said time and time again, this is not about displacement. This is about criminal disruption and accountability.

“We will follow the criminal activity while attempting to maintain other areas we’ve improved upon, like downtown and the ballpark area. We are working with our partners in the criminal justice system to ensure accountability, while also working with our police department social workers who are here today to prioritizing looking for treatment resources for those we encounter who want the help.”

Redd said “these challenging issues are not going to be solved overnight. This is going to be a process, but a process we must dedicate ourselves to and for which we are. We will not allow crime to define Jordan River Trail or the communities that neighbor it. Salt Lake City residents and the people who use this trail for legitimate purposes deserve to walk, run and ride without fear.”

The closure, coordinated by the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands, the Salt Lake City Police Department, Mayor’s Office and other departments, will include projects to:

Remove overgrown vegetation and debris

Restore damaged riverbanks and habitat

Install improved lighting and infrastructure

Relocate a section of the trail between 500 North and Backman Elementary to improve visibility and safety

The Salt Lake City PD has increased its presence along the trail this year as part of Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s Public Safety Plan, the statement says. Actions reportedly include additional daily patrols, operations targeting high-crime activity, use of public safety cameras and drones, and increased community outreach and engagement, the statement says.

“The plan also includes proactive diversion efforts and connecting individuals to social services when appropriate,” the statement says, adding that “community meetings and neighborhood outreach efforts are underway to answer questions, share progress updates, and gather feedback.

The public is encouraged to visit the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands’ Backman Community Open Space project page and follow Public Lands on Instagram for updates, detour information, and progress reports. If residents experience or see an emergency, call 911. To report non-emergency concerns, contact 801-799-3000.