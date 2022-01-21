SLC Police: Man arrested after burglarizing West High School

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly burglarizing West High School.

At 11:55 p.m. Thursday, officers received information about a man wearing a light gray jacket trying to break into the school’s office. The report came from a person who could see the suspect on camera, using the school’s security system.

Officers arrived and started searching for the suspect, who had last been seen on the west side of the school. Additional units were requested because of the size of the search area, a police statement says.

Evidence suggested the suspect, later identified as Vladimir Munson, entered through a door he pried open, then went into the school’s office area, which he accessed with a burglary tool.

While searching the building, officers located Munson, and a short foot pursuit began before he was taken into custody.

Munson was booked on initial charges of:

Criminal mischief, loss greater than $1,500, a second-degree felony

Burglary, entering a building unlawfully, a third-degree felony

Failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony

Criminal mischief, loss of greater than $5,000

Munson’s probable cause statement says he was searched, and was found to have burglary tools, $341 in cash, three cellular phones worth approximately $200 each, and other various other items with unknown value. The value of items stolen was estimated at $941.

Ten doors inside the building were damaged when the suspect attempted to pry them open, and each was valued at $500 each, the statement says.

“After Miranda warning was read to the A/P (arrested person), he confessed that he pried the door open using a pick like tool and entered the building because he was cold. The A/P then confessed that once inside he attempted to pry open multiple doors to find money for a hotel room. The A/P confessed that he successfully pried open an office door and located money and cell phones inside a desk drawer.”

Munson was booked into jail and ordered to be held without bail.