SLC Police: Murder suspect admitted beating victim, ‘being proud of it’; officials ID victim

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An affidavit filed in the arrest of 42-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Kenyon says the accused murderer admitted to beating his victim to death with a metal bar, and said he was proud of it.

Salt Lake City police on Monday revealed the murder victim to be Kevin Hettish, 51.

Kenyon also admitted to using the same metal bar to beat a male who was reportedly sleeping on a nearby porch.

“Post Miranda Nathaniel admitted to striking the victim on the porch in self-defense and claimed the victim had a gun in his hand,” the affidavit says. “The victim suffered trauma to his head that required staples as well as a possible broken arm.”

In the death of Hettish, “Nathaniel informed investigators he was on a dark road when the victim of the homicide approached and he admitted to killing the victim and being proud of it.”

“Nathaniel claimed this incident was-self defense as well.”

Crime scene discovery

Police officer were summoned to the scene, at 338 Hansen Ave., after a passerby reported seeing the dead man at the side of the road. That call came in at 7:44 a.m. Saturday.

“A white male about 50 years of age was found lying on the ground with obvious trauma to the head,” the police statement says. “The male was pronounced deceased by responding medical personnel.”

“Responding officers located video surveillance in the area that showed a male with a metal object on the same street where the victim of the homicide was found,” the affidavit says.

“While searching for video surveillance, investigators located video surveillance that showed a male matching the suspect’s description approaching a residence nearby and stopping at the porch. The male is seen swinging the same metal object in the direction of the porch. This incident occurred before the victim of the homicide was found a short distance away.

“The victim of assault reported he was sleeping at the time of the attack and that someone tall had attacked him with a metal pipe.”

Investigators were able to identify the male suspect as Nathaniel Kenyon, the statement says. Kenyon was located the next day, “wearing the same clothing as seen on video, and subsequently brought to the station for questioning.

“Post Miranda Nathaniel admitted to striking the victim on the porch in self-defense and claimed the victim had a gun in his hand.

Nathaniel also informed investigators he was on a dark road when Hettish approached him. After the attack he “admitted to dragging the victim out of the road because he did not want him to die in the road. Nathaniel claimed this incident was self defense as well.”

Investigators found the weapon, the metal bar, in a location described by Kenyon.

“The metal bar had what appeared to be dried blood and hair on it. The metal bar appeared to be the same weapon observed in video surveillance footage.”

The defendant was previously served with an involuntary psychiatric hold, the affidavit says. While at the University Hospital, “The defendant was arrested for assault on a healthcare worker and subsequently released from jail.”

In the alleged assaults Saturday with the metal bar, Kenyon is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Kenyon is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail.