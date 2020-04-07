SLC police officials encourage voluntary compliance with ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’ directive

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials said Tuesday they are encouraging voluntary compliance with Gov. Gary Herbert’s “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive.

“Fact Check: At this time, members of our community are not being stopped by officers to determine if they are essential or not,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. We appreciate everyone doing their best to #StayHome and #StaySafe. Keep #socialdistancing, it works!”

The tweet added: “We strongly encourage voluntary compliance with the Governor’s directive.”