SLC police respond to report of people pointing weapon from SUV, detain 2 juveniles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — On Friday afternoon, Salt Lake City police received calls from the public reporting an SUV, near Wilson Avenue and 200 South, with its occupants pointing a firearm into the air and pretending to shoot it.

Officers from the Liberty Patrol Division located the SUV, which had been stolen, and performed a traffic stop.

“As soon as that happened, several young adults bailed from the SUV and fled,” SLCPD said in a news release. “Fortunately, our officers set up containment around the neighborhood with the help of other officers from our Motors Squad and Central Patrol Division.”

Two juveniles were detained, and officers recovered the firearm. It turned out to be BB gun, police said.

Detectives from the Auto Theft Unit are assisting with the investigation.