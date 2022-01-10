SLC Police search for suspect who held customer hostage in convenience store armed robbery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday at a convenience store.

The incident involved a customer being held hostage for a brief period, SLCPD said in a news release.

The investigation began at 1:51 p.m., when officers responded to the store, at 531 E. 400 South, on a report of an armed robbery, according to the news release.

“Multiple officers arrived in the area, secured the store and began looking for the suspect,” SLCPD stated. “During their investigation, officers learned the suspect briefly held a customer at knifepoint and demanded cash from a store employee.”

The store employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the suspect let the hostage go. The suspect then fled. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his late 30s or early 40s.

He is about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a light build. According to witnesses, he was wearing a blue mask, red T-shirt over black long sleeves, and blue jeans.

“The person held hostage did not suffer any physical injuries,” the news release said. “The SLCPD is working with the victim to offer victim advocacy and support.”

Anyone who has any information on this case is asked to call 801-799-3000 and refer to case number 22-5124.