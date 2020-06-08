SLC police searching for 2 individuals following downtown protest

Gephardt Daily Staff
Photos Courtesy: SLCPD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for two people following the downtown protest on May 30.

“Attempt to identify two individuals from Saturday’s protest turned riot,” said a Facebook post. “If you recognize either of these two individuals please contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-300 and reference case 20-94360.”

The post did not say why police are searching for the two individuals.

