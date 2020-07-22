SLC police searching for individuals after assault of officers during protest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police officials are searching for two individuals who allegedly assaulted officers during a protest July 9.

Protesters gathered in front of the downtown Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office that evening to protest the ruling earlier in the day on the shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal by police.

District Attorney Sim Gill ruled that the May 23 fatal shooting of Palacios-Carbajal, 22, was justified, and the involved officers will not face charges.

A tweet from SLCPD as part of its Wanted Wednesday series said: “As officers were attempting to clear the area of protesters, this female kicked an officer multiple times and attempted to take a baton from an officer.”

The man who is pictured swung at an officer, struck him in the knee and “shoved him over the hood of a car,” the tweet said. That officer sustained injuries that required treatment at a hospital.

If you can identify either individual please call 801-799-3000 and reference case #20-120165.