SLC police searching for man in connection with aggravated assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials are searching for a man in connection with an aggravated assault.

A Facebook post from Salt Lake City Police Department said the man allegedly was involved in an assault at 247 W. Paramount Ave.

“The vehicle was used to hit another vehicle and driver,” the post said. “There should be damage to the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle seen in the photo. The vehicle was reported to possibly have Texas plates.”

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact the SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-93919.