SLC police searching for man who allegedly stole dog from owner

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a dog from its owner in December.

“This happened two days before Christmas,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “The male pictured stole this dog from his owner at Walmart. We are attempting to identify this male and reunite ‘Anchor’ with his original human. If you have any info that can help us out, give us a call.”

The man can be seen in the surveillance photos wearing a dark baseball cap, a plaid shirt, blue jeans and black and white Nike shoes.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000. To remain anonymous, text crime tips to 274637. Start the text with the keyword TIPSLCPD (which routes it to SLCPD), then a space, followed by the relevant information or photos. Reference: crimetip. The reference number in this case is #19-239836.