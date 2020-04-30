SLC police searching for man, woman in connection with burglary of 14 vehicles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with the burglary of 14 vehicles earlier this month.

“We could use your help,” said a Facebook post from Salt Lake City Police Department. “On April 11 Automotive Solutions was burglarized sometime during the night. A total of 14 vehicles were stolen along with numerous other items. Nine of those vehicles have yet to be found.”

Automotive Solutions is located at 1321 Earl Drive.

“Our detectives are looking to identify the two individuals pictured in this post and recover the remaining outstanding vehicles,” the post said.

If you have information on the vehicles, or the identities of either individual please call 801-799-3000 and reference case 20-65403.