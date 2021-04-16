SLC police searching for missing, endangered 18-year-old man

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a missing, endangered 18-year-old man.

“We are asking for help locating missing, endangered Victor Michini,” said a tweet from Salt Lake City Police Department. “Last seen April 13 from 250 S. 600 West at 1:30 a.m.”

Michini has schizophrenia and autism and functions at the level of a 12 year old, officials said.

He is desribed as having red hair and brown eyes, and has a recent tattoo on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeve shirt with white splatter marks, gray pants, a black beanie and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Michini or has any information is asked to call SLCPD on 801-799-3000 and reference case #21-62808.