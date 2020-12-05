SLC Police: Suspect fleeing hit-run crash runs stop sign, kills driver of vehicle passing through intersection

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Friday evening when his vehicle was struck by an SUV that allegedly was fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Salt Lake City.

The deadly collision occurred at about 5:20 p.m. in the intersection of 1100 East and Bryan Avenue, said Lt. Carlos Valencia, with the Salt Lake City Police Department. The impact caused the vehicle which was hit to roll. Its driver died at the scene.

Valencia told Gephardt Daily the SUV had been involved in an earlier hit-and-run accident at 1300 South and 300 East, and the victim in that initial incident called police as he followed the fleeing SUV.

It was at the intersection of 1100 East and Bryan Avenue, where the suspect ran a stop sign and crashed into the second vehicle, fatally injuring that driver, Valencia said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI.

