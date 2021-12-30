SLC Police, SWAT at scene of standoff near Rose Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officers responded to a report of an individual with a weapon Wednesday night in the area of 1200 W. Lafayette Drive.

The call came in at about 7:30 p.m., and police attempted to make contact with the person, who reportedly is barricaded in a residence. A containment area has been established, and SWAT also is on scene.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.