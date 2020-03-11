SLC Police: Woman arrested after fleeing in vehicle through busy parking lots, almost hitting officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was arrested Monday night in Salt Lake City after she fled from officers in her vehicle through two busy parking lots, then jumped a curb and almost hit an officer, officials said.

A watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department said the incident began just before 8:20 p.m. in the area of 350 W. Hope Ave.

“Officers were working at Walmart and went outside to investigate a female creating a disturbance in the parking lot,” the watch log said. “The female ignored commands and fled from the officers in her vehicle. As officers gave chase on foot, she drove recklessly for several minutes through the busy Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots, jumping a curb and nearly hitting an officer in the process.”

Officers were eventually able to remove her from the vehicle and put the car in park, the watch log said.

Katherine Flesch, 35, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail for fleeing in a vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a police officer, and driving without a license.