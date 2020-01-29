SLC School District superintendent, business administrator, announce resignation plans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City School District Superintendent Lisa Cunningham and business administrator Janet Roberts have announced their plans to resign.

Yandary Z. Chatwin, Salt Lake City School District spokesperson, said Cunningham and Roberts will work until June 30 of this year, when their contracts expire.

Cunningham’s letter of resignation reads:

For the past four years, I have enjoyed serving as Superintendent of the Salt Lake City School District. I have many fond memories and have been blessed to make many friends while working in SLCSD. While I will always treasure the memories and friendships that I have made, I now have the chance to pursue another educational opportunity. It is with mixed emotions that I will bid farewell to the Salt Lake City School District.

I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the students of our district and our community. I will continue to support the district, its teachers, and students. While I am leaving for the next adventure in my career, I will forever carry a piece of the Salt Lake City School District in my heart. I would like to thank you for the honor of serving the students, staff, and community of the Salt Lake City School District. Again, thank you for allowing me to grow personally and professionally throughout the past four years.

Cunningham did not give details of her next position.