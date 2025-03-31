SLC substitute teacher, 81, arrested for alleged lewdness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A substitute teacher at Clayton Middle School has been charged with “lewdness involving a child,” a class A misdemeanor.

The man arrested was Morris Richard Saunders, 81.

According to court documents, Saunders allegedly took his laptop into a classroom’s side closet after putting a 13-year-old student in charge of her classmates.

The 13-year-old “reported that about halfway through class some students were not listening, so she went to get the substitute teacher,” Saunders’ arrest documents say.

“The victim knocked on the door several times and when there was no answer, opened the door.”

The victim saw a sexual video on the teacher’s computer screen, and the teacher allegedly engaged in an act of self-gratification.

A Salt Lake City Police officer spoke with Saunders, and “Post-Miranda, he admitted to being the substitute in the classroom during the time the incident was reported to have happened,” according to court documents.

Clayton Elementary Principal Kate Arch messaged students’ family members Sunday, saying Saunders was no longer employed by the school district and support was available for students and family members.

“The individual is no longer employed with the district,” Arch wrote. We are distressed that something like this happened on our campus and understand our families will feel similarly. Clayton and Salt Lake City School District have provided support to the student and her family. If you feel your student could benefit from speaking with a school counselor when we return from spring break, please contact me at Kim. [email protected].”

Saunders was released without bond pending future legal action, iincluding a possible trial date.