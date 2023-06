SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A flooded roadway and the need for repairs has closed 300 East from 800 South to 900 South in Salt Lake City.

“We are helping to block traffic while @SLCPU works to repair a water main break,” says a Salt Lake City Police tweet posted at 9:01 Wednesday.

“Please avoid the area.”