SLCC lowers student fees for fall semester

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake Community College, along with other Utah universities, is lowering its fees for the fall semester, officials announced Thursday.

SLCC is reducing its fees by 15 percent for fall 2020 for students taking six or more credit hours, said a news release Thursday. This reduction equates to a savings of $40 per student.

“The lingering COVID-19 pandemic has had an ongoing economic impact on many of our students,” the news release said. “Last spring, we moved quickly to reduce educational costs by making the decision to defer a scheduled 1.5 percent tuition increase until spring 2021. At that time, we also began waiving the $15 co-pay for visits to the SLCC Center for Health and Counseling.” This fee will continue to be waived throughout fall semester.

“We’re excited for a new semester and we’re looking forward to seeing our students on campus,” the news release added. “Together, we’ll get through this challenging time.”

On Tuesday, the University of Utah and Utah State University in Logan also announced they will reduce fees for the fall semester. Both will lower fees by $150 for full-time students.

Weber State University in Ogden also announced on the same day it was reducing student fees by 15%, which equates to $75 for a full-time student, while Utah Valley University in Orem announced that the university will provide a one-time waiver to reduce student fees by 25% for fall 2020.