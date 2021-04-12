SLCDP responds to violent crash on Redwood Road

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police investigators say the occupants of two vehicles involved in a violent crash on Redwood Road Sunday night are lucky to have escaped without serious injuries.

Officers at the scene of the accident told Gephardt Daily an SUV and a pickup truck collided near the intersection of Redwood Road and 400 North about 8:20 p.m.

The SUV was thrown on its roof while the pickup slammed into chain link fence and hit a tree head on.

Multiple units, including fire and medical teams arrived at the site and were surprised to find the occupants of both vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as warranted.