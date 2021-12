SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to an attic fire on Monday morning.

They were called to 1604 S. Major St., says an SLCFD tweet issued at 10:29 a.m.

“Crews were able to evacuate the workers inside, who were unaware of the fire above them,” the post says.

“No injuries, structure under construction, fire under investigation.”