SLCFD crews respond to business fire on Beck Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters knocked down a blaze at The Garage restaurant and bar on Beck Street.

Crews were called to the scene, at 1199 N. Beck St., just before 10 a.m. Saturday, SLCFD Division Chief Dan Walker told Gephardt Daily.

Employees were inside the business at the time of the fire, and evacuated safely.

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene.

Photo Salt Lake City Fire Department

The fire appears to have burned the kitchen area and gone into the attic, Walker said.

No injuries were reported.

Walker said he believes repairs will need to be made before the business can reopen.