SLCFD: Demolition crews set to tear down Sugar House building still burning after 4-alarm fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters remained on the scene of a four-alarm structure fire in Sugar House late Wednesday afternoon, with the task of limiting the size of the interior fire until demolition crews can get to the scene.

The apartment building — which was under construction and about three months from completion — is a total loss, said Division Chief Dan Walker, Salt Lake City Fire Department.

“Due to the structure and the amount of damage, we were not able to send individuals inside,” Walker said. “I know it’s pretty well burned out now, as far as the inside has been totally destroyed by fire and water as well.”

Walker said the seven-story building was built in a platform construction style, meaning lower floors were built of cement and upper stories were made of wood.

Fire is still burning deep within the building, and about 20 firefighters remained at the scene Wednesday afternoon to fight the fire from outside and limit its growth.

But it is likely the flames cannot be fully doused until the demolition, when crews can get safer access to flames and embers, Walker said. The demolition is expected to begin Wednesday evening.

Due to safety concerns, nearby roads will remain closed to traffic until further notice.

Crews were called to the scene, at 1040 E. 2200 South, at 10:59 p.m. Tuesday.

Capt. Tony Stowe, SLCFD, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that the building’s open air flow and construction materials helped feed the flames.

More than 70 firefighters had responded by the early hours of the blaze. Walker said crews helping the department included Unified Fire and South Salt Lake Fire.

Salt Lake City police also assisted.

“We devoted 44 officers to help on this 4-alarm fire in Sugar House!,” a tweet from SLCPD police Chief Mike Brown. “Many stayed late even after their shifts ended. They did a great job of quickly shutting down roads, helping with evacuations, providing safe space to work and helping people. I’m proud of their work.”

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, parts of the burning building interior began collapsing, Stowe said.

The building was believed to be empty. One minor injury was reported by a non-firefighter, Walker said, but he had no further details.

An estimated 300 people were evacuated from nearby apartments, with roughly 200 of them heading to shelter locations set up by the American Red Cross. Temperatures fell to 44 degrees Tuesday night.

The Utah Transit Authority helped shuttle people to a reunification center where they could stay warm, according to an SLCPD tweet.

Walker said two nearby apartment buildings have been visibly scorched by heat, and windows have popped out. Some residents have been allowed back in to retrieve personal items, escorted by police or building officials.

Building officials have restored electricity to at least one of the nearby buildings, and are hoping to let some residents return to their apartments, Walker said.

“We’ll get people back into their apartments that did not face the fire. So if they were protected on the other side of the building that did not face the fire, we’re going to open those up, get them back in. That’s what we’re working on right now.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and a dollar estimate of the damage has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.