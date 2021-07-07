SLCFD thanks residents after zero firework-related fires reported over July 4 weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Fire Department is thanking residents after zero firework-related fires were reported over the July 4 weekend.

A tweet from SLCFD says that crews responded to 31 firework enforcement calls and there were 24 warnings issued.

In addition, there were three structure fires over the weekend, one detached garage fire and one commercial structure fire. There was also one vacant commercial fire and one grass fire, but all unrelated to fireworks,

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a Tuesday afternoon tweet: “Great work, Salt Lake City! We had zero firework-related fires over the long holiday weekend. I appreciate residents taking these dry and dangerous conditions seriously.”