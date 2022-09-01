SLCo DA files 6 felony charges against former Bingham High wrestling coach

WALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney‘s Office on Thursday filed six felony charges against Anthony Jordan Wanlass, the former wrestling coach at South Jordan’s Bingham High School.

Wanlass, 29, has been charged on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Five counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor by adult, a third-degree felony

A probable cause statement filed in the Wanlass case says the female victim, who was 17 at the time of the incidents, reported Snapchat conversations with the suspect Oct. 1 of 2021 and Feb. 1 of this year.

At that time, Wanlass was a coach at the school she attended.

“The conversations were sexual in nature, and (the girl) and Wanlass exchanged nude photos of themselves,” his probable cause statement says.

The girl “stated that before Thanksgiving in 2021, she was in the closet/equipment room weighing herself. (She) stated Wanlass entered the room, pulled her close, kissed her several times, pulled down his pants,” and exposed himself, the statement says. The minor said she performed an act on the suspect.

Investigation

A detective with the South Jordan Police Department says he reviewed the girl’s Snapchat account, and found 14 nude photos of Wanlass, taken in a mirror, the probable cause statement says.

The affidavit says an assistant principal at Bingham High School met with Wanlass on or about Feb. 1 of this year, after receiving reports from other BHS students regarding the “inappropriate” relationship between the girl and the suspect, the probable cause statement says.

The assistant principal, Rodney Shaw, “suspended Wanlass and accompanied him to his car,” charging documents say, adding “While walking to his car, Wanlass apologized for his ‘mistake’ and said ‘I am in big trouble, aren’t I?'”

Charging documents, shared by the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, say a summons will be issued in the case.