SLCo DA files 83 felony charges against former Kearns Scout leader for alleged sexual abuse of boys

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced 83 felony charges filed against Charles Sheldon Bates, 61, for alleged sex-related crimes against seven children, which took place over 30 years, including while he was a Scout leader.

One misdemeanor also was filed, according to a news release issued by the SLCo DA’s Office.

The first incident of alleged abuse happened in 1986, and the last reported abuse happened in 2022, the release says.

“One witness … told detectives that when Bates was a scout leader, he ‘groomed’ young men. In addition, (that witness) told investigators that the defendant had a ‘large backdrop set up in the living room where [Bates] took nude photos of (another victim). A (different) victim-survivor … told police that while he was 12 or 13 until he was about 14 years old, the defendant took him to a pool where he was abused by the defendant multiple times.

“In 2022, Officers responded to Bates’ home, where the defendant’s family provided CDs, a mini-SD card and a computer to them. Detectives reviewed five of the CDs and found 134 images of child sex abuse material (CSAM).”

Bates has been charged with:

Six counts of sodomy upon a child, a first-degree felony

Attempted sodomy upon a child, a first-degree felony

25 counts of forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Four counts of attempted forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Four counts of object rape, a first-degree felony

Six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony

30 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Five counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Retaliation against a victim, a third-degree felony

Aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention, a third-degree felony

Stalking, a class A misdemeanor

“We hope that the filing of these charges helps the victim-survivors see that their community is working together to bring them justice,” SLCo DA Sim Gill said in the release.

“This office will provide the resources necessary through our Survivor and Victim Services division to help these victim-survivors heal from their traumatic experiences.

“We appreciate the years of investigation by Unified Police Department that helped collect the necessary evidence which led to the filing of these charges. All persons accused of wrongdoing are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.”