SLCo DA won’t prosecute former Lauren McCluskey case officer accused of sharing victim’s photo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The office of Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill confirmed on Thursday that no charges will be filed against Miguel Deras, the former university police officer alleged to have bragged about having access to an intimate, evidential photo of Lauren McCluskey.

McCluskey, a 21-year-old University of Utah student athlete, was shot dead outside her dorm on Oct. 22, 2018. Her one-time boyfriend and accused stalker, 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McCluskey had contacted university police officers days earlier with the photo, which she believed was a blackmail attempt by Rowland, who she also believed was threatening her safety.

McCluskey mother, Jill McCluskey, was not pleased with the decision not to charge Deras, who was also accused of showing the intimate blackmail photos to his fellow officers.

McCluskey and husband Matthew have long maintained that if campus police had taken action timely on the blackmailing case, their daughter might still be alive.

Jill McCluskey on Thursday tweeted her reactions to the DA’s decision regarding Deras:

“Miguel Deras showed Lauren’s private images to officers unrelated to her case,” one of Jill McCluskey’s tweets says.

“It’s a misdemeanor to share nude photos w/o consent. Deras’ actions caused harm to us & to women who will now hesitate to report to police.

“Please let @SimGillDa know Deras should be prosecuted.”

McCluskey issued a subsequent tweet with more questions:

“I have 3 questions for @SimGillDA,” it says. “1. Did you read the full DPS report? 2. Are you afraid to prosecute police officers? 3. Do you understand the harm to me as Lauren’s representative & to women who won’t report to police because they can share private evidence w/o consequences?”

Gephardt Daily has reached out to Gill and McCluskey for comment.