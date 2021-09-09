SLCo. Dept. of Health: Stay away from Fairmont Park; mercury found in pond

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health is asking the public to stay away from Fairmont Park, and especially avoid the pond until further contamination tests can be conducted.

Water tests to the pond have detected mercury, which can cause serious health problems.

The statement:

Out of an abundance of caution and until further notice, we ask everyone, including children and pets, (to) avoid Fairmont Park and the park’s pond for public safety purposes.

Testing of the pond’s water today found mercury inside the pond. With this potential contamination the City is now in the process of completing confirmation testing that will determine an accurate reading of whether there is contamination in the pond.

The Utah Department of Health and U.S. EPA are assisting the city in evaluating whether there is a health risk.

We will continue to update these channels with information as it is available.

The pond water is not used for drinking water or irrigation, officials have said. Fairmont Park is at 1040 E. Sugarmont Drive.