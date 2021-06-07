SLCo Health Department giving away free tacos with COVID-19 vaccine shots this week

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Health Department is giving away free tacos with COVID-19 vaccine shots this week.

A tweet from SLCo Health Monday morning said Tacos El Pariente will be giving away tacos at the following three clinics:

Thursday, June 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Neighborhood House, 1050 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City.

Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Rose Park Community Learning Center, 1105 W. 1000 North, Salt Lake City.

Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to noon at the LDS Church at 2835 S. 2855 West, West Valley City.

For other clinic options, go to SaltLakeHealth.org.