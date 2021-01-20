SLCo man allegedly offered hundreds of dollars to undercover officer posing as teen

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly offering hundreds of dollars to an undercover officer posing as a teen girl.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Christopher Philip Padilla, 31, is facing a charge of enticing a minor by internet or text, a second-degree felony.

On Oct. 24, Padilla began a message conversation with a person he believed to be a minor female under the age of 14 on a popular social media application, the statement said.

“Chris offered the girl work and said he would pay her money in the hundreds and even a thousand,” the statement said. “Chris requested the girl video chat with him and show him her underwear and ‘explore her body.’ Chris offered to pay her friend as well if she was also willing to work.”

Padilla asked to meet up with the individual he thought was the girl several times and on Jan. 15 he arranged a meeting at a church in Salt Lake City.

“Chris arrived in the area after driving his truck and then walked to the church,” the statement said. “Chris was then taken into custody and interviewed. Post Miranda Chris stated he knew the female was under the age of 14 and also talking sexual with her. Chris also admitted to offering to pay the girl and thanked detectives for stopping him from doing something he would regret.”

Padilla is currently on parole for a sex offense.

He was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.