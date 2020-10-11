SLCo man arrested after allegedly pistol whipping sleeping victim

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man has been arrested after he allegedly pistol whipped a sleeping victim, then cut him with a knife and choked him.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said William Timothy Teeple, 41, is facing charges of:

Aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

2 charges of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a third-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Assault with substantial bodily injury, a class A misdemeanor

Threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor

Threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

The arresting officer was dispatched to Intermountain Medical Center after an aggravated assault happened at the Redwood Apartments at 4000 S. Redwood Road in West Valley City late Thursday night, the statement said.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, allegedly came into the room while he was sleeping and “jumped on top of him and started striking the victim with the butt of A/P’s (accused person’s) hand gun,” the statement said. “The victim stated that A/P was holding his gun to his side and saying: ‘Do you feel this? I will kill you.’ A/P took the victim’s knife he had in his pocket and then cut his forearm and the top of his head causing substantial bodily injury and then A/P stole the knife.”

The suspect also allegedly choked the victim, restricting his ability to breathe.

“There were marks, bruising and cuts on the victim; pictures were taken of the injuries,” the statement said. “The victim was bleeding from the forearm with a small laceration, the head with a small laceration and the back of his head with another minor laceration. The victim had red marks around his neck where he was choked.”

After the victim was attacked the suspect made the victim stand up, telling him to leave his own apartment and never come back or “he would kill him,” the statement said.

“A/P followed the victim to the 7-Eleven down the street, kicking him, telling him to keep going and not come back or he would kill him,” the arresting officer wrote. “When attempting to make contact with the suspect he answered the door with the handgun in his hand however the gun was in a holster and he never pointed it in my direction.”

The suspect locked himself in the residence, then climbed out the window and fled on foot. Multiple commands were given to stop and the officer eventually caught up with Teeple and took him into custody.

Teeple was given orders to get into the back of the police cruiser but refused to and was physically and verbally non-compliant throughout the booking process, the statement said. He had a loaded handgun on his person when he was arrested and two pocket knives.

No reason was given for the altercation.

Teeple was found to have been convicted of third-degree felony aggravated assault in 2017 making him a restricted person with a violent felony.

The suspect was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.