SLCo man facing kidnapping charge after taking car for test drive with sales associate

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake County man is facing a felony kidnapping charge after taking a car and a sales associate for a test drive.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Caleb Gibson, 43, is facing one count of the second-degree felony.

“The A/P (accused person) went to a car dealership to test drive a vehicle,” the statement said. “The victim, who was the sales associate with the dealership, was with the A/P when the A/P was conducting a test drive.”

The suspect was driving to different locations in Salt Lake City and the victim was telling him to go back to the dealership, but he refused, the statement said.

“The victim told the A/P that he was going to call 911,” the statement added. “When the victim was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher the A/P started driving 100 mph on the freeway, turned the music up and rolled all the windows down. The victim believed that the A/P was doing this so that the dispatcher could not hear him to provide his address.”

The victim stated that he was scared and didn’t know where the suspect was going to take him.

“Utah Highway Patrol located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” the statement said. “Post Miranda the A/P stated that he was scared of the sales associate because he kept yelling at him and grabbing the steering wheel trying to have him pull the vehicle over. The A/P stated that he was scared to stop the car and kept driving.”

Gibson was transported to Salt Lake County Jail, where he is being held without bail.