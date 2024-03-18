SLCo Mayor Jenny Wilson meets with Ukrainian Governor Ruslan Kravchenko

SALT LAKE COUNTY, March 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Utah businessman Dell Loy Hansen hosted Ruslan Kravchenko on Sunday night and listened to him speak about resistance in war-torn Ukraine, where he serves as governor of the country’s Kyiv Region.

“Dell Loy Hansen and I were honored to host Governor Ruslan Kravchenko,” Wilson wrote in a post on X. “Governor Kravchenko spoke of the unwavering Ukrainian resilience in wartime.

“As the Mayor of Salt Lake County, my primary focus typically lies within the boundaries of our local community,” Wilson wrote. “However, when the threads of international relations entwine with national security and the global order, it becomes essential to broaden our horizons.

“The situation unfolding in Ukraine, though geographically distant, brings the crisis to our doorstep, demanding our attention and action. Now, more than ever, supporting Ukraine’s fight for democracy is crucial!”