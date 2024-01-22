SLCo Mayor Jenny Wilson opposes 2 bills passed by Utah House as divisive, harmful

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has announced her strong opposition to two bills passed Friday by the Utah House of Representatives and now headed for the Utah Senate.

One is HB 261, Equal Opportunity Initiatives, which would overhaul diversity, equality and inclusion programs at public institutions in the state. Those opposing the bill have been concerned about its possible negative impact on minority students.

The other is HB 257, a bathroom bill that would prohibit people from using a public restroom that did not align with their birth gender. It would prohibit transgender women from using the women’s room, and transgender men from using the men’s room unless they have already undergone gender-reassignment surgery and had their gender designation changed on their driver licenses.

Wilson sees both bills as divisive and harmful, both to Utahns and to the state’s image.

“I’m hopeful the Utah State Legislature will reject the harmful Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and transgender message bills,” Wilson’s statement says. “They send the wrong message about who we are as a state.

“These bills only serve to divide us when what we should be doing is making sure everyone feels like they belong in Utah.

“That’s the message we want to send as we are to be awarded the 2034 Olympic Games and continue to take pride in the strength of our economy largely due to individual and business expansion — not to mention our robust visitor economy.”

Hours before Wilson’s statement, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall shared an X post issued by the Salt Lake City Council.

“Salt Lake City strongly opposes H.B. 257,” the statement says. “This bill sends a hostile and demeaning message to transgender and non-binary Utahns and creates greater division in our community by compromising the safety and dignity of certain groups of people over others.

“This bill contradicts our commitment to being a safe and caring place for all and undermines our State’s ambition to welcome the world and all of its diversity. We love and support the transgender community throughout Utah and will do all we can to continue to make Salt Lake City a bastion of safety and inclusion.”