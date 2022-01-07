SLCo Mayor Jenny Wilson warns Utahns that Omicron is ‘spreading like lightning’

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has issued a statement urging Utahns to get vaccinated and mask up amid a surge in Omicron cases.

“We are in the midst of a new surge of COVID infections with the Omicron variant spreading like lightning,” Wilson said. “On Jan. 6, 4,217 new cases were reported in Salt Lake County. That is the highest number ever since the pandemic began.”

Wilson added: “While it is encouraging that — thanks to vaccination — we don’t expect the general population to see as severe an illness as before, the rapid increase in total cases, going from 1,636 from Dec. 19–Dec. 25 to 14,174 reported the previous seven days is putting tremendous strain on our hospital system.

“It is imperative we do our part to stop the spread. I am asking businesses, community leaders, and elected officials to share the message that we need to get boosted and mask up!”

