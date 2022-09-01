SLCo Mayor Wilson decries UDOT-backed gondola as excessive, canyon-cluttering plan

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept, 1 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson gathered reporters Wednesday morning after the Utah Department of Transit announced it backs building of a gondola system in Little Cottonwood Canyon to ease traffic congestion.

Wilson reiterated that she strongly backs cheaper solutions that would leave the canyon unscarred by gondola infrastructure, a system that could become obsolete if the ski resorts change how they do business.

Wilson said severe canyon crowding only happens 15 to 20 days a year, during ski season, and she sees no wisdom in spending an estimated half billion dollars on project with limited benefits, especially with warmer temperatures becoming the norm.

“Ten years from now, ski resorts may choose to operate differently, because, you know, we’re dealing with 100 degree days this week, and we don’t know what the future will hold,” Wilson said. “The gondola is not flexible. You build those towers, they’re going to be there.”

UDOT cited the Little Cottonwood Canyon Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which can be viewed on this website, as its reason for choosing the gondola option, which is unfunded. The gondola plan also calls for possibly charging tolls to drivers who are alone in their cars.

Wilson suggested that tolls for single-occupant vehicles could be part of a non-gondola solution, as could the purchase of more electric buses that would do less environmental harm. She also suggested the building of transit hubs, and programs to promote carpooling.

“None of us should go up the canyon, especially on these days where we have congestion on those limited days, without a full car, and there are ways to do that,” Wilson said.

UDOT’s announcement said there will be a 45-day public review and comment period on the proposed gondola project, continuing through Oct. 17.

Wilson urged members of the public to take advantage of the public-feedback opportunity, and share their views and concerns regarding the gondola project with UDOT. Click here to submit comments.

Harrison comment

Utah State Rep. Suzanne Harrison (D-House District 32) also released a statement following the UDOT announcement. It reads:

“Taxpayer-funded transportation solutions should benefit all residents, not just ski resorts. A gondola is the wrong approach for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

“While UDOT’s decision today does not mean the gondola project is inevitable, it is obviously the end goal. From the beginning I have called for a phased approach that more sustainably protects our canyons and respects our tax dollars, and I continue to believe that is the best path forward,” Harrison’s statement says.

“We must work for fiscally responsible solutions with buy-in from local residents, like expanded parking reservation systems, increased carpooling, and more responsive busing service. I appreciate that UDOT is recommending pursuing other options to address congestion before the gondola project is fully funded, but I remain concerned that a gondola could still be forced upon us over the clear preference of local residents.

“It is critical that county residents engage in the upcoming public-comment process and make their voices heard before it’s too late.”