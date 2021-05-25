SLCo outdoor pools to reopen this weekend

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation will kick off its outdoor pool season beginning May 29.

Of the county’s nine outdoor pools, eight will welcome families back for Memorial Day weekend per tradition, according to a news release from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation. The ninth pool, Redwood Pool in West Valley, will open later in the season once necessary maintenance is completed. The splash pad at Wardle Fields Regional Park in Bluffdale also opens this weekend.

“We are excited to kick off summer by opening up these pools and providing space for everyone to stay cool and have fun,” said Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Director Martin Jensen. “This time it feels particularly special because it is our 75th year of operation and it’s a chance to celebrate community gathering places and spaces that continue to play a critical role in everyone’s health and well-being.”

A highlight for this year’s season is a refurbished Draper Outdoor Pool attached to the county’s new Draper Recreation Center. Opened in summer 2020, this facility’s aquatics offerings include an eight-lane indoor lap pool and a leisure pool with a kids’ play feature and a large water slide.

The outdoor pool openings coincide with Healthy and Safe Swimming Week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s awareness campaign intended to reduce disease outbreaks, drowning, and pool chemical injuries.

Celebratory events to celebrate 75 years of Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation will take place throughout 2021, including opportunities for the public to share their Parks and Recreation experiences throughout the years; for more information click here.