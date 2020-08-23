SLCO Search and Rescue assists man after zipline injury in Lambs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue along with other agencies assisted a man after a zipline injury in Lambs Canyon Saturday.
Crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. for a male patient who had suffered a zipline injury near a cabin, said a Facebook post from SLCOSAR.
“The patient had failed to stop at the bottom of the zipline, crashing into the terminal platform, sustaining serious injuries,” the post said. “He was found in thick brush and trees on a steep slope. Unified Fire Authority medics and AirMed flight nurses stabilized the patient while SAR worked on an extraction plan.”
Several teams were deployed to the scene, carrying rescue litter gear and technical rope gear.
“It was determined the shortest and safest route of extraction was up the steep slope to a private dirt road,” the post said. “Using a combination of natural anchors and the front bumper of one of the UPD trucks, a raising system was built. With this system, the patient and three rescuers (litter attendants) were raised up the slope to the road.”
The patient was then transported by truck, then helicopter, to a nearby hospital.
The rescue took approximately two-and-a-half hours total, the post said.
“Our best wishes go to the patient for a speedy recovery,” the post said. “We give thanks to the women and men of UFA and AirMed for their assistance with this rescue.”