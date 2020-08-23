SLCO Search and Rescue assists man after zipline injury in Lambs Canyon

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 202 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County Search and Rescue along with other agencies assisted a man after a zipline injury in Lambs Canyon Saturday.

Crews were called out at 4:30 p.m. for a male patient who had suffered a zipline injury near a cabin, said a Facebook post from SLCOSAR.

“The patient had failed to stop at the bottom of the zipline, crashing into the terminal platform, sustaining serious injuries,” the post said. “He was found in thick brush and trees on a steep slope. Unified Fire Authority medics and AirMed flight nurses stabilized the patient while SAR worked on an extraction plan.”