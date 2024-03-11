SLCo DA: Buk Buk pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Buk Mawat Buk has pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of Aaron Lowe and the attempted murder of a second person, the Salt Lake District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

The shootings happened on Sept. 26 of that year outside a party near 2200 South Broadmoor St.

“At one point, an argument began with Mr. Lowe and some other people at the party,” the SLCoDA Office statement says. “During that confrontation, the defendant walked over and shot Aaron Lowe and another individual. As both victims were lying injured on the ground, the defendant continued to shoot them.

“Mr. Lowe died on the scene; the other individual was taken to the hospital and had to undergo surgery for multiple injuries. Following the shooting, the defendant fled the scene; he was arrested in Draper on Oct. 3, 2021.”

Buk pleaded guilty to first-degree felony murder and one count of first-degree felony attempted murder, the statement says.

“The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office secured this conviction in part by working with the family of Mr. Lowe.”

Aaron Lowe Photo University of Utah

Sentencing for Buk, now 25, has been schedule for April 29 of this year.

“This act of violence shook the Salt Lake County community when it happened,” SLCo DA Sim Gill said in the released statement.

“Mr. Lowe was not only a well-known star athlete at the University of Utah, but he was a beloved friend, son, and brother. Though perfect justice would mean that Mr. Lowe was alive, and the other victim did not have to live with injuries that will last a lifetime, we hope this conviction helps the loved ones of Mr. Lowe and the second victim feel they have received some measure of justice.”

Gill thanked prosecutors and Salt Lake City police for their work in the investigation.