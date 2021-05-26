SLCoHD announces restaurants approved to allow dogs on patios

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Health Department has announced which Salt Lake County restaurants and cafés have received the regulation variance that allows them to welcome dogs to their outdoor eating areas.

Currently, 28 food establishments in Salt Lake County have received the variance for the 2021 season and can legally welcome canine companions to their patios, said a news release from Salt Lake County Health Department. Health officials expect additional establishments to apply for the variance as the season continues; by the end of patio dining season last year, 32 establishments had received the variance.

“The variance applies only to dogs, not other animals, and does not affect qualifying ADA service dogs in any way,” the news release said. “Federal law requires that service dogs individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability must be allowed in all public areas of a food establishment. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals, and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law.”

To receive “dog patio” approval, dog-friendly food-service businesses need to submit a special processes safety plan, known as a HACCP Plan, pay an application fee of $315, which covers the staff time necessary to review the safety plan and conduct an on-site inspection of the patio, and agree to a few simple rules:

Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises

The patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area

The patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts

Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned and the area sanitized within five minutes

Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog

Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with current license and rabies tag

Dogs may not be on tables or chairs

Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food, including dog food or treats.

Dogs may not have contact with any dishes or utensils

The variance is good for one summer dining season and establishments in good standing may renew it in subsequent years for a $110 fee. Food service establishments interested in applying for the variance should contact the Food Protection Bureau at 385-468-3845.